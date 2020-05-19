Man Who Stole From Long Island Gas Station Told Clerk He Had Gun, Police Say

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stole a beer from an area store was arrested for robbery.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place at the BP gas station in Hewlett around 10:55 a.m., Sunday, May 17.

According to detectives, Rodolfo Umana, 34, of Valley Stream, entered the BP gas station and went to the refrigerator and allegedly hid a bottle of beer on his person.

When questioned by the cashier, Umana said that he had a gun and left the store without paying, police said.

He then got into a blue Chevrolet driven by another person and fled the scene.

Umana was located a short time later on Forest Avenue and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with robbery, menacing, and false presentation.

Umana will be arraigned on Monday, May 18.

