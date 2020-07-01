Man Who Forces Way Into Long Island Home Charged With Robbery, Burglary, Police Say

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a Long Island residence and stealing an electric bike.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 29, in Uniondale.

According to detectives, Kevin Carroll, 38, New York City, confronted a current resident at a Fenimore Avenue home and allegedly forced his way into the residence where Carroll was a former renter.

After gaining entry to the home, Carroll made his way to the bedroom of another resident and allegedly removed an electric bicycle, police said.

Carroll then left the home with the bicycle and fled the scene.

The resident called 911 and responding officers located Carroll a short time later and placed him under arrest without incident.

During his arrest processing, it was determined that he was responsible for a similar incident at the same location on Monday, June 22, where an electric bicycle was also taken, police said.

Carroll was charged with:

Robbery

Attempted robbery

Two counts of second-degree robbery

Attempted robbery

Two counts of second-degree attempted robbery

Two counts of third-degree burglary

Two counts of second-degree attempted burglary

Two counts of third-degree burglary

He was detained and will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 30.

