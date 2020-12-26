Man Who Allegedly Stole Three Generators Worth $5k Wanted In Hudson Valley, Long Island

A man who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to buy three generators worth $5,073 is wanted for third-degree grand larceny in both the Hudson Valley and on Long Island.

Saekuan Smith, 29, said that he was an employee from a nearby building and remodeling company in Dickson, PA when he made the illegal purchase at a business in Sullivan County, in Calliccoon, according to State Police.

Both the Town of Calliccoon Court and the Nassau County Police Department have issued warrants for his arrest.

Smith stands at 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police in Liberty at 845-292-6600 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.