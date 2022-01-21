Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Suffolk Stores, Police Say

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly used stolen credit cards at multiple stores after they had been taken out of an unlocked car.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after a suspect used an allegedly stolen credit card to make multiple purchases at 7-Eleven stores in Smithtown and East Islip on Oct. 16, 2021.

The cards were reported stolen out of a parked car in Setauket the day before they were used.

In surveillance photos released by investigators, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark shirt, gym shorts, yellow socks, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the man has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

