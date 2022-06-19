Contact Us
Man Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items From Babylon Apartment

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Suffolk County Police are asking the public for help identifying the man pictured for a home burglary.
Crime Stoppers and police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole from an apartment earlier this year.

The incident took place in Babylon around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

According to detectives, the man stole a MacBook, iPad, and assorted medical equipment valued at $2,100 from an apartment on Railroad Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIP.

All calls will be kept confidential.

