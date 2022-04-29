Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Woman Charged After Fleeing Scene Of Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Guns, Safe During Stony Brook Home Burglary

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The suspect and vehicle tied to a home break-in that occurred on Hargrove Drive Friday, April 22, in Stony Brook.
The suspect and vehicle tied to a home break-in that occurred on Hargrove Drive Friday, April 22, in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking for the public’s help after a Long Island family’s home was burglarized.

Suffolk County Police said the break-in happened Friday, April 22, at the Brookhaven residence, located on Hargrove Drive in Stony Brook.

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the suspect got into the house by removing a window screen, police said.

Once inside he stole four long guns, a safe, jewelry, and various ID documents, police said.

Altogether, the stolen items are valued at approximately $1,500.

The suspect was seen on home surveillance footage wearing dark colored pants, a grey long sleeve shirt, a black face mask, and a red hat. 

A dark colored SUV was also seen in the area at around the same time.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.