Man Wanted For Stealing Guns, Safe During Stony Brook Home Burglary

Police are asking for the public’s help after a Long Island family’s home was burglarized.

Suffolk County Police said the break-in happened Friday, April 22, at the Brookhaven residence, located on Hargrove Drive in Stony Brook.

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the suspect got into the house by removing a window screen, police said.

Once inside he stole four long guns, a safe, jewelry, and various ID documents, police said.

Altogether, the stolen items are valued at approximately $1,500.

The suspect was seen on home surveillance footage wearing dark colored pants, a grey long sleeve shirt, a black face mask, and a red hat.

A dark colored SUV was also seen in the area at around the same time.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

