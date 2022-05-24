Man Wanted For Stealing $1,650 Worth Of Items From Copiague Home Depot

Police on Long Island are looking for a man who stole more than $1,600 worth of electrical wiring from a home improvement store.

The suspect nabbed the merchandise from the Home Depot on Sunrise Highway in Copiague at around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Suffolk County police said.

The wiring was valued at approximately $1,650, according to police.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the man wearing an orange and blue striped shirt with dark pants, a fleece ski hood, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

