Man Wanted For Stealing $1,100 Worth Of Tools From Patchogue Home Depot

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of tools from a Long Island Home Depot.

The incident happened Sunday, March 13 at the store on Gateway Boulevard in Patchogue.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect pushing a shopping cart filled with merchandise before fleeing in a white SUV.

In the footage, the suspect is seen wearing a pink Adidas hooded sweatshirt, a black facemask, and a black and gray beanie.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who may know something can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

All communications are kept confidential.

