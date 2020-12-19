Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Long Island Carjacking Nabbed After Crashing Vehicle

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police arrested a Long Island man wanted for carjacking a woman in Mineola.
Nassau County Police arrested a Long Island man wanted for carjacking a woman in Mineola. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man wanted for carjacking a woman while she was sitting in her vehicle has been captured by police.

Patrick Blaszkiewicz, 33, address unknown, who was wanted for the Wednesday, Dec. 9 incident in Mineola, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 17, after being spotted by  Garden City Police Department driving the stolen vehicle, said the Nassau County Police.

When Garden City officers attempted to conduct a car stop Blaszkiewicz refused to comply. Blaszkiewicz was involved in a minor auto accident while fleeing the police.

During the Mineola event, the victim, 62, was sitting in her blue 2019 Cadillac SUV in front of 250 Old Country Road when she was approached by Blaszkiewicz demanding she get out of the vehicle. 

He has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Grand larceny, third and fourth-degrees
  • Attempted assault of a police officer
  • Unlawful fleeing
  • Leaving the scene of a crash 

Blaszkiewicz will be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 18, in Mineola. 

