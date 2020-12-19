Man Wanted For Long Island Carjacking Nabbed After Crashing Vehicle

A Long Island man wanted for carjacking a woman while she was sitting in her vehicle has been captured by police.

Patrick Blaszkiewicz, 33, address unknown, who was wanted for the Wednesday, Dec. 9 incident in Mineola, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 17, after being spotted by Garden City Police Department driving the stolen vehicle, said the Nassau County Police.

When Garden City officers attempted to conduct a car stop Blaszkiewicz refused to comply. Blaszkiewicz was involved in a minor auto accident while fleeing the police.

During the Mineola event, the victim, 62, was sitting in her blue 2019 Cadillac SUV in front of 250 Old Country Road when she was approached by Blaszkiewicz demanding she get out of the vehicle.

He has been charged with:

Robbery

Grand larceny, third and fourth-degrees

Attempted assault of a police officer

Unlawful fleeing

Leaving the scene of a crash

Blaszkiewicz will be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 18, in Mineola.

