Man Wanted For Burglarizing Long Island Residence, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the suspect
Surveillance footage of the suspect Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island woman returned to her apartment and found it ransacked, and now, police are searching for the unknown burglar based on descriptions and surveillance footage.

The 47-year-old victim discovered that multiple items were missing from her Mineola apartment on Horton Highway on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at approximately 11 a.m. 

The suspected burglar, pictured, is reportedly about 30 years old, has a heavy build, and was wearing a black hat, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. 

He was seen by witnesses entering the lobby of the apartment complex, and fleeing from the north side of the building on foot. 

Anyone who witnessed the crime or who may recognize the suspect is urged to call 911 or Nassay County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244TIPS.

