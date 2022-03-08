Man Wanted For Breaking Into Ronkonkoma Gas Station

Know anything?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue an investigation into a gas station robbery.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County police investigators who released photos of a suspect and his vehicle after he allegedly broke into the BP gas station on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma.

According to investigators, the suspect broke a window to get into the store at approximately 3:17 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and stole approximately $325 worth of cigarettes before fleeing in a red sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

