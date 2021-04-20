Man Wanted For Attempting To Lure Children At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a man in a pickup truck after he allegedly motioned for children to come to him in a parking lot.

The incident took place around 6:10 p.m., Monday, April 19, in the Stop & Shop parking lot in Oceanside, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 46-year-old woman was in the parking lot of Stop & Shop located at 465 Atlantic Ave., with her two children, 11 and 5.

The woman walked away to grab a shopping cart. An unknown man waved and signaled for the kids to come over to him, police said.

The children refused to comply and the man entered a gold Dodge Ram with silver wheels before leaving the scene. The vehicle had a blue wheelbarrow in the back.

The individual is described as being white, 5’8” tall, and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black face covering and dark sunglasses.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact crime stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.