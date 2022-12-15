Man Wanted For Attacking Victim With Metal Pipe In Huntington Station, Authorities Say

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for attacking another man with a metal pipe on Long Island.

The man attacked the victim in Huntington Station in front of 1405 New York Ave. at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.