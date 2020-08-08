Man Suffers Burn Injuries After Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

An occupant of a Long Island home suffered burn injuries after a house fire broke out.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 on Grant Street in South Farmingdale, where the house was fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said.

All occupants of the residence had safely evacuated prior to police arrival. The injured occupant, a man, suffered burns to his hand and was treated at the scene, police said.

The South Farmingdale Fire Department responded, assisted by several other fire Departments including those from Farmingdale, East Farmingdale, Village of Farmingdale, Bethpage, Seaford, Levittown, Massapequa, Hicksville, Plainview and Westbury.

About 15 pieces of apparatus and 80 firefighters battled the blaze. No Firefighters were injured.

Arson/Bomb Squad detectives and Fire Marshalls also responded to the scene.

No criminality is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.