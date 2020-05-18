Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Westminster Road and Hempstead Turnpike.
Westminster Road and Hempstead Turnpike. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 in West Hempstead.

While attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike at the intersection of Westminster Road, a 46-year-old man was struck by an eastbound 2001 Chevy Suburban, Nassau County Police said.

The Suburban was being operated by a 35-year-old man who remained at the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian, who suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

