Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 in West Hempstead.

While attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike at the intersection of Westminster Road, a 46-year-old man was struck by an eastbound 2001 Chevy Suburban, Nassau County Police said.

The Suburban was being operated by a 35-year-old man who remained at the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian, who suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

