Man Struck, Killed By Car On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in Freeport.

An 18-year-old man was operating a 2015 Subaru eastbound on Mill Road when the vehicle struck the 40-year-old man in the vicinity of Hanse Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The man suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene. The vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

