Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: LI Man Who Hasn't Paid Mortgage In 23 Years Will Be Evicted, Judge Rules
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By Car On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mill Road and Hanse Avenue in Uniondale.
Mill Road and Hanse Avenue in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in Freeport.

An 18-year-old man was operating a 2015 Subaru eastbound on Mill Road when the vehicle struck the 40-year-old man in the vicinity of Hanse Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The man suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene. The vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.