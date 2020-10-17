Man Struck, Killed By Car At Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a car at a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11:10 p.m. in Hempstead.

While attempting to cross Fulton Avenue between the intersections of California Avenue and Tennessee Avenue, a 72-year-old man was struck by a westbound 2018 Mazda, Nassau County Police said.

The Mazda was being operated by a woman, also age 72, who remained at the scene for police arrival.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle safety check was conducted and the vehicle was released to the operator.

The investigation is ongoing.

