Man Struck, Killed By Car At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Fulton Avenue and California Avenue in Hempstead.
Fulton Avenue and California Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a car at a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11:10 p.m. in Hempstead.

While attempting to cross Fulton Avenue between the intersections of California Avenue and Tennessee Avenue, a 72-year-old man was struck by a westbound 2018 Mazda, Nassau County Police said.

The Mazda was being operated by a woman, also age 72, who remained at the scene for police arrival. 

As a result of the collision, the man suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A vehicle safety check was conducted and the vehicle was released to the operator.

The investigation is ongoing.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

