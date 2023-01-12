Man Stole $40K In Jewelry, Electronics From Walmart Stores In Suffolk County, Police Say

A 34-year-old man is facing grand larceny charges after police said he stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores on Long Island.

Jonathan Sunderland, of Hempstead, is accused of using a specialized tool to open locked display cases at the stores, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

He was identified by investigators and arrested at about 12:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey, where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department, police said.

SCPD said Sunderland was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny for:

Stealing $16,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, on Sept. 26

Stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart, located at 750 Middle Country Road in Centereach, on Nov. 6

Stealing more than $3,000 worth of electronics from Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East in Yaphank, on Nov. 10

He was remanded to the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank and was set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 10, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone who believes they could be a victim to call detectives at 631-854-8652.

