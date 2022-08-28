Man Shot, Killed While Answering Knock On Front Door Of Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Long Island home overnight.

Officers in Huntington Station responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, age 32, was shot while answering a knock at his front door, Suffolk County Police said.

Villalba-Jimenez was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

