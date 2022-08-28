Contact Us
Man Shot, Killed While Answering Knock On Front Door Of Huntington Station Home

21 East 12th St. in Huntington Station.
21 East 12th St. in Huntington Station.

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Long Island home overnight.

Officers in Huntington Station responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, age 32, was shot while answering a knock at his front door, Suffolk County Police said.

Villalba-Jimenez was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

