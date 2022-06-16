Man Shot, Killed In Front Of His North Bellport Home

Police are asking the public for assistance after a man was shot and killed standing in front of his Long Island home.

The incident took place in North Bellport around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 15.

The male driver of a vehicle shot Lee Houpe who was standing outside of his home, located at 615 Post Ave., said the Suffolk County Police.

The driver fled in an unknown direction.

Houpe, age 28, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

