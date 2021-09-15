Man Seriously Injured, Woman Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A man was seriously injured and a woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, in North Merrick, the Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, while heading southbound on Merrick Avenue, a 51-year-old man driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was involved in the collision with a 2016 Honda traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue before making a left turn onto Jerusalem Avenue.

As a result, the motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The 51-year-old woman driving the Honda, remained at the scene and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

