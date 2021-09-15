Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Boyfriend Breaks Silence After 22-Year-Old Suffolk Woman Goes Missing
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured, Woman Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was seriously injured and a woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.
A man was seriously injured and a woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man was seriously injured and a woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, in North Merrick, the Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, while heading southbound on Merrick Avenue, a 51-year-old man driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was involved in the collision with a 2016 Honda traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue before making a left turn onto Jerusalem Avenue. 

As a result, the motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The 51-year-old woman driving the Honda, remained at the scene and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.