Man Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Crash, Police Say

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Long Island after being struck by an SUV at a busy intersection, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized a motorist who was struck shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 in Babylon.

According to a Suffolk County Police spokesman, the motorcyclist was struck by another man driving an SUV at the intersection of East Main Street and Cooper Street at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The rider on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, while the driver of the SUV was unharmed, police said.

No other information regarding the driver of the motorcycle or SUV has been released by police as the investigation into the crash continues. Their IDs have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

