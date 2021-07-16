Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Authorities Investigating Arson At Long Island Commercial Building
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Crash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of E Main Street and Cooper Street in Babylon.
The intersection of E Main Street and Cooper Street in Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Long Island after being struck by an SUV at a busy intersection, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized a motorist who was struck shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 in Babylon.

According to a Suffolk County Police spokesman, the motorcyclist was struck by another man driving an SUV at the intersection of East Main Street and Cooper Street at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The rider on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures, while the driver of the SUV was unharmed, police said.

No other information regarding the driver of the motorcycle or SUV has been released by police as the investigation into the crash continues. Their IDs have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.