Man Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Chain-Reaction Crash

A man suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Long Island.

The crash happened on eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway at Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 48-year-old Holtsville man was driving a 2015 Honda when he collided with a 2019 Honda at the intersection.

Police said the man's vehicle then struck a 2010 Jeep in the left turning lane, which caused a chain reaction involving at least two additional vehicles that were also in the turning lane.

The 48-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

The two Hondas, the Jeep, a 2010 Kia and a 2019 Nissan were impounded for safety checks, police reported.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8552.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.