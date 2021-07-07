Man Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in Syosset.

Police said a 64-year-old man was northbound in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe on Cold Spring Road near Renee Road when he struck a tree.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

NCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.