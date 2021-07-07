Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Nicole Valinote
Nassau County Police
Nassau County Police Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in Syosset. 

Police said a 64-year-old man was northbound in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe on Cold Spring Road near Renee Road when he struck a tree. 

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

NCPD said the investigation is ongoing. 

