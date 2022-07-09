Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Former NY Public Defender Sentenced For Brutally Beating Ex-Girlfriend
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured In Crash At North Bay Shore Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wells Drive and Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore.
Wells Drive and Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured one person at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, July 8 in North Bay Shore.

Jeronimo Ramos, age 59, of Brentwood, was riding a bicycle northbound on Wells Drive when he crashed into the passenger side of a trailer being towed by a 2009 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling eastbound on Pine Aire Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Ramos was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said. 

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.