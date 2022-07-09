Man Seriously Injured In Crash At North Bay Shore Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured one person at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, July 8 in North Bay Shore.

Jeronimo Ramos, age 59, of Brentwood, was riding a bicycle northbound on Wells Drive when he crashed into the passenger side of a trailer being towed by a 2009 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling eastbound on Pine Aire Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Ramos was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

