Man Seriously Injured In Crash At East Patchogue Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lenox Avenue in East Patchogue.
Intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lenox Avenue in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a local man at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, June 23 in East Patchogue.

Shaun Nicholson, age 54, of East Patchogue, was traveling on his bicycle southbound on Lenox Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Atlantic Avenue and was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge traveling eastbound at Atlantic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Nicholson was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, said police. 

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old Bellport man was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

