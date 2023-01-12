Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV Near Bay Shore Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Bay Shore.

The man, an 83-year-old Bay Shore resident, was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road, when he was hit by a northbound 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported via Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 62-year-old Dix Hills woman, was not injured.

The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

