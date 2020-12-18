Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By US Postal Service Vehicle On Long Island

A man is in serious condition after being hit by a U.S. Postal vehicle in Levittown.
A man is in serious condition after being hit by a U.S. Postal vehicle in Levittown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man walking along a busy Long Island roadway was seriously injured after being hit by a United States Postal Service vehicle.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, on Jerusalem Avenue in Levittown, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the man, 46, was walking southbound on Jerusalem Avenue in the vicinity of Mallard Road was struck by a United States Postal vehicle traveling southbound on Jerusalem Avenue.

 As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries to his head and body. 

 He was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

The 62-year-old driver remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

