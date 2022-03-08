Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale

A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

Pastora pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in June, Tierney said.

“This defendant’s reckless operation of his car while intoxicated cost an innocent man his life," Tierney said in the announcement. "This type of behavior has to stop. I will continue to be a voice for the victims and their families by seeking justice in these cases.”

According to the DA's Office, Pastora drove his 2000 Dodge pickup truck west in the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Oakdale at about 1:50 a.m. that day while he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He crashed the Dodge into a 2010 Honda Insight driven by Capizola, killing Capizola instantly, Tierney said.

A chemical blood test showed Pastora had a blood alcohol content of .15% and cocaine in his system, the DA's Office said.

Tierney reported that in addition to the manslaughter charge, Pastora also pleaded guilty to:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs

