Man Pulls Gun, Shoots At Two Passengers In BMW On Long Island, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot at two of his passengers before fleeing in broad daylight on Long Island. 

The incident took place around 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Inwood, said the Nassau County Police

According to detectives, three men were inside of a parked silver BMW with black tire rims and no front license plate at 385 Bayview Ave.

The driver got out of the vehicle and removed a handgun from a black bag before firing multiple rounds at the two male passengers, police said. 

The passengers managed to get out of the vehicle and fled westbound to the rear of the apartment complex. The driver entered the vehicle and fled eastbound on Merril Place.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

 All callers will remain anonymous.

