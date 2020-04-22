Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Pretending To Be Cop Charged With Robbing Long Island Lowe's, Police Say

Zak Failla
Sekou Shutsha
Sekou Shutsha Photo Credit: NCPD

An alleged shoplifter at a Long Island Lowe’s location is facing a host of charges after allegedly posing as a cop, threatening store employees and customers with a weapon, police said.

Bronx resident Sekou Shutsha, 51, allegedly entered Lowe’s on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 with the intention of stealing items from the store.

According to police, Shutsha was observed by a store employee placing multiple items under his clothing and attempting to leave without paying.

When Shutsha was approached by a store employee and instructed to return back to the store, he stated that he was a police officer with a gun, said police.

Police said that Shutsha continued to threaten violence against the employee and everyone in the store.

After making the verbal threats, Shutsha allegedly pulled out an object and pointed it at the employee, at which point the police were notified.

Shutsha was taken into police custody without further incident.

Responding officers arrested Shutsha, who was charged with:

  • two counts of robbery,
  • two counts of criminal possession of a weapon,
  • petit larceny, menacing,
  • possession of burglary tools.

Shutsha is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 22 in Mineola.

