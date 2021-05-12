Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun During Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly being nabbed with a loaded firearm in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop on Long Island.

Keyron Leebing, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 8:20 p.m., Friday, May 7 in East Garden City, after being stopped by officers, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2007 Lexus traveling northbound on Ring Road change lanes without signaling and made a traffic stop.

During the stop, a loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle and Leebing was arrested.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal impersonation

Two counts of possession of a forged instrument.

