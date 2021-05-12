Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Listeria Found In Food Product Sold In New York
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun During Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police said officers apprehended a man in East Garden City with a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
Nassau County Police said officers apprehended a man in East Garden City with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 20-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly being nabbed with a loaded firearm in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop on Long Island.

Keyron Leebing, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 8:20 p.m., Friday, May 7 in East Garden City, after being stopped by officers, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2007 Lexus traveling northbound on Ring Road change lanes without signaling and made a traffic stop.

During the stop, a loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle and Leebing was arrested.

He was charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal impersonation
  • Two counts of possession of a forged instrument.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.