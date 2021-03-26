Man Nabbed With Heroin, Numerous Forged Credit Cards On Long Island, Police Say

An out-of-state man has been arrested on Long Island for alleged drug possession and having numerous forged credit cards and card templates, as well as other charges.

Frank Randolph, age 33, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested around 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, as part of Operation Natalie, Nassau County’s War Against Opioids, officers while on patrol, spotted a black Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on South Oyster Bay Road, commit multiple traffic violations.

After stopping the vehicle, Randolph parked the vehicle, got out, and began to walk away from officers while making a movement toward his front right pants pocket, police said.

Officers found a black knife in his front right pants pocket and attempted to safely secure the knife.

Randolph then became verbally combative with officers, refusing to comply with their commands, and actively resisted arrest, police said.

After a brief struggle, Randolph was placed into custody.

An investigation was conducted with the U.S. Secret Service, the state Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center.

Randolph was found to be in possession of the following items:

46 glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin

A substance believed to be methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

Equipment to manufacture and fabricate fraudulent documents

Re-encoded forged credit cards

109 blank credit card templates

22 blank chip credit cards

Three credit card reading devices

Equipment for fabricating identifications and credit cards

Personal account information of an unknown victim

A forged Rhode Island driver’s license

54 governmental ID holograms belong to various states

A blank Social Security Card

Randolph was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Six counts of possession of a forged instrument

Four counts of possession of forgery device

Criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument

False impersonation

Obstructing governmental administration

Multiple traffic infractions

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, March 25, in Mineola.

