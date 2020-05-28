Man Nabbed With Crack During Investigation Into Long Island Overdose

Narcotics agents investigating a fatal Long Island overdose nabbed a 29-year-old man in connection with the case.

Nassau County Police conducting investigations as part of "Operation Natalie," the name of the county's war on opioids, arrested James Belton, of Brooklyn, in Rosedale on Sunday, May 24.

According to detectives, the team was investigating a fatal overdose in Valley Stream, which led to an undisclosed location in Rosedale and the arrest of Belton, said the Nassau County Police.

During his arrest, Belton was found to allegedly be in possession of 14 bags of crack cocaine.

Belton was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree.

Criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree.

Criminal sale of a controlled substance, fifth-degree.

He was arraigned on Monday, May 25, in Mineola.

The department said the operation will continue with its zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal activity within the county.

