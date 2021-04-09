Man Nabbed In Armed Robbery Of Woman On Long Island, Police Say

A man wanted for a violent 2019 alleged robbery of a 62-year-old Long Island woman who was tied up has been arrested by police.

Illya Ibbott, age 30, of Brooklyn, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, April 7, while he was in NYPD custody, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, during the September 2019 robbery, a male, armed with a handgun, forced entry into a residence on Celia Drive in Jericho.

Once inside the residence, the man tied up a woman, and two more men wearing masks entered the residence.

The victim was then led to the bathroom and placed in the bathtub. The men then removed an undisclosed amount of cash and proceeds from the residence before fleeing in an unknown direction.

After a thorough investigation, Ibbott, 30, was placed into the custody of the Nassau County Police Detectives. At the time of arrest, he was in the custody of the NYPD for an unrelated incident.

Ibbott was charged with:

Robbery

Burglary

Criminal use of a firearm.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 8, in Mineola.

The two outstanding subjects are described as being Black, 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

