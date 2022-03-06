Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Duo Nabbed In Connection To North Babylon Bank Robbery
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Two Robberies, Violating Stay-Away Order In Riverhead, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Riverhead man was arrested for several crimes.
A Riverhead man was arrested for several crimes. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective stay-away order, in addition to two robbery crimes.

Stanley Battle, age 37, undomiciled, was arrested in Suffolk County by the Riverhead Police after they responded to a 911 call for help in Peconic Crossing.

Battle fled the area before police arrived. Riverhead town police began an investigation, and around 8:20 a.m. spotted him on foot in the area of Grangebel Park, police said.

Battle was stopped, then violently resisted arrest. He was taken into custody without injury to Battle or the officers involved, police said.

Battle was charged with:

  • Criminal contempt
  • Harassment
  • Resisting arrest

He was also charged with two counts of robbery in an unrelated case, in which he allegedly stole money from two men at Grangeble Park in Riverhead, police said.

In addition, he was charged with assault and robbery for an incident on Sunday, Feb. 20 in which he allegedly stole money from a man at Riverside Laundry, Riverhead police added.

Battle is currently being held at the Riverhead Town Police Department Headquarters and is awaiting arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.