Man Nabbed For Two Robberies, Violating Stay-Away Order In Riverhead, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective stay-away order, in addition to two robbery crimes.

Stanley Battle, age 37, undomiciled, was arrested in Suffolk County by the Riverhead Police after they responded to a 911 call for help in Peconic Crossing.

Battle fled the area before police arrived. Riverhead town police began an investigation, and around 8:20 a.m. spotted him on foot in the area of Grangebel Park, police said.

Battle was stopped, then violently resisted arrest. He was taken into custody without injury to Battle or the officers involved, police said.

Battle was charged with:

Criminal contempt

Harassment

Resisting arrest

He was also charged with two counts of robbery in an unrelated case, in which he allegedly stole money from two men at Grangeble Park in Riverhead, police said.

In addition, he was charged with assault and robbery for an incident on Sunday, Feb. 20 in which he allegedly stole money from a man at Riverside Laundry, Riverhead police added.

Battle is currently being held at the Riverhead Town Police Department Headquarters and is awaiting arraignment.

