Man Nabbed For Stealing $3K In Drugs From Four Long Island Target Stores, Police Say

Police report the arrest of a Long Island man for numerous incidents of larceny.

Dean Leipsner, age 57, was located on Sunday, Jan. 24, at his last known address in Elmont and placed under arrest for thefts of over the counter medication that totaled in excess of $3,500, said the Nassau County police.

According to detectives, Leipsner was identified as the person responsible for numerous larcenies that occurred between Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Target stores located in Westbury, Valley Stream, Levittown, and Port Washington.

Leipsner was charged with grand larceny three counts of petit larceny.

He will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 25.

