Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Storm Watch: Here's Latest Timing, Snowfall Projections
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Stealing $3K In Drugs From Four Long Island Target Stores, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dean Leipsner
Dean Leipsner Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police report the arrest of a Long Island man for numerous incidents of larceny.

Dean Leipsner, age 57, was located on Sunday, Jan. 24, at his last known address in Elmont and placed under arrest for thefts of over the counter medication that totaled in excess of $3,500, said the Nassau County police. 

According to detectives, Leipsner was identified as the person responsible for numerous larcenies that occurred between Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Target stores located in Westbury, Valley Stream, Levittown, and Port Washington.

Leipsner was charged with grand larceny three counts of petit larceny. 

He will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.