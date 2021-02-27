Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed For Prostitution, Sex Trafficking At Long Island Hotel, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me
Robert Richards
Robert Richards Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution and sex trafficking on Long Island.

Robert Richards, age 36, of Springfield Gardens in Queens, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Rockville Centre following an investigation at an area hotel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Narcotics Vice Squad detectives, an investigation at the Best Western located at 173 Sunrise Highway led to the arrest of Richards.

Richards was charged with sex trafficking and promoting prostitution.

He will be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 26, in Mineola.

