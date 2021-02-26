Man Nabbed For Long Island Residential Burglaries After Being Caught Inside Home, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Nicholas Fileccia
Nicholas Fileccia Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was nabbed for at least three burglaries after he was caught inside a residence by the homeowner. 

Nicholas Fileccia, age 38, of East Meadow, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24 by Nassau County Police when the homeowner arrived at his residence around 3 p.m. after picking up his child from the school bus stop, police said.

After finding Fileccia inside his home, the victim called 911 immediately, and responding Eighth Precinct officers arrested him without further incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted and the Fileccia was determined to be responsible for the following incidents that occurred on the same date:

  • Lawrence Street, Farmingdale – Burglary -- occupied dwelling
  • North Wyoming Avenue, North Massapequa – Burglary -- occupied dwelling

Fileccia was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of possession of burglary tools.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Mineola.

