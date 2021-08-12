Man Nabbed For Exposing Genitals To Three Long Island Teens, Police Say

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for alleged indecent exposure during an incident on Long Island involving three school girls.

Nelon Bartholomew, age 43, of Brooklyn was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, for exposing his genitals in Nassau County on Thursday, March 25, outside of Calhoun High School in Merrick, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while walking on Webster Street at the intersection of Pettit Avenue towards Calhoun High School, the three girls, all age 16, saw an unknown man, described as Black or Hispanic, standing by a white Chevy Express Van exposing his genitals.

The victims frightened from what they had just observed quickly continued to school and notified administrators who contacted police.

An investigation followed into the vehicle and tips were asked for from residents. Bartholomew was developed as a suspect and arrested.

He was charged with:

Two counts of exposure of a person

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of public lewdness

Two counts of stalking

Bartholomew was held for arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 12.

