Man Nabbed After Trying To Scam Long Island Woman Out Of Thousands, Police Say

An alleged scammer was arrested after attempting to bilk a Long Island woman out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson, police said.

Bronx resident Jose Rosario was arrested after claiming that an 87-year-old Hicksville woman’s grandson had been arrested and required $6,350 for bail.

Police said that the woman was contacted at her Croyden Avenue home, and was instructed that Rosario would come to collect the money.

The woman became suspicious and contacted the Nassau County Police Department.

When Rosario came to collect the money in Hicksville shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, he was met by detectives and arrested without incident.

Rosario, 28, was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Mineola.

The investigation into Rosario is ongoing. Anyone who may have been victimized in a similar scheme has been instructed to contact their local police department.

