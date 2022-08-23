Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead.

Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave.

The arriving patrol units were flagged down by a 16-year-old victim, who reported being robbed of his cellphone and assaulted by a Black man, Riverhead Police said.

The victim identified the suspect, who was still on the scene to the police and he was taken into custody, police said.

The detective division was notified and responded to assist in the investigation.

Arrested was Antoine X. Thomas, age 32, of New York City. He was charged with:

Robbery

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Thomas was processed and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

The male victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

