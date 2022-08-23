Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 'Retaliation Fund': NY Amazon Workers Hoping To Unionize Start GoFundMe
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cell phone.
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cell phone. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead.

Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave.

The arriving patrol units were flagged down by a 16-year-old victim, who reported being robbed of his cellphone and assaulted by a Black man, Riverhead Police said.

The victim identified the suspect, who was still on the scene to the police and he was taken into custody, police said.

The detective division was notified and responded to assist in the investigation. 

Arrested was Antoine X. Thomas, age 32, of New York City. He was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Thomas was processed and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court. 

The male victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

 Anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.