Police & Fire

Man Mistook Young Girl For His Granddaughter In Suspected Long Island Luring Case, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
St. Brigid's in Westbury
St. Brigid's in Westbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspected case of luring of a 5-year-old girl at a Long Island church turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, when the girl was outside St. Brigid's on Maple Avenue in Westbury, when a man attempted to grab her arm and tried to pull her in his direction several times, said the Nassau County Police.

The little girl was able to break free and run to her parents he reported the incident.

Police were able to see the incident on video surveillance and found that the man, went inside to attend the next mass, police said.

After hearing of the claims, the man's family came forward and said that he had mistaken the girl for his granddaughter.

The family said the man is partially blind and did not realize the child was not his granddaughter.

Police said both families have talked and that no charges will be filed against the man.

