Man Killed When Car Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer At Saint James Auto Dealer

Joe Lombardi
The dealership at 780 Middle Country Road in Saint James.
The dealership at 780 Middle Country Road in Saint James. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed following a crash at a Long Island auto dealership.

It happened at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in Saint James.

Robert Greene, age 33, of South Setauket, was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor-trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Azeddine Fridjat, age 57, of the Hartford County town of Enfield in Connecticut, was not injured, according to police.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. The tractor-trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

