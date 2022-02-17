Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Fire Damages New Construction At Long Island Hospital, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
357 Magnolia Drive in Selden.
357 Magnolia Drive in Selden. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fatal Long Island house fire is under investigation.

The blaze broke out in Selden at the home located at 357 Magnolia Drive at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

After the fire was extinguished, Earl Rahman, age 81, a resident of the home, was found dead, according to Suffolk County Police.

There were no other injuries reported, Suffolk County Police said.

A preliminary investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.