Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

A fatal Long Island house fire is under investigation.

The blaze broke out in Selden at the home located at 357 Magnolia Drive at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

After the fire was extinguished, Earl Rahman, age 81, a resident of the home, was found dead, according to Suffolk County Police.

There were no other injuries reported, Suffolk County Police said.

A preliminary investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

