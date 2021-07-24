Man Killed After Crashing Into Barrier Truck On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Bethpage.

Angelo Leto, a 56-year-old Bellmore resident, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson, traveling southbound on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135), just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane, Nassau County Police said.

Leto then lost control of his motorcycle and proceeded to strike another yellow barrier barrel and a Barrier Truck, police said. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personal shortly after arrival.

All involved parties remained at the scene. The motorcycle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

