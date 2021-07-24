Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Sentenced For Fatal 2018 Shooting Of 30-Year-Old
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Crashing Into Barrier Truck On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight.
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Bethpage.

Angelo Leto, a 56-year-old Bellmore resident, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson, traveling southbound on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135), just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane, Nassau County Police said. 

Leto then lost control of his motorcycle and proceeded to strike another yellow barrier barrel and a Barrier Truck, police said. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personal shortly after arrival.

All involved parties remained at the scene. The motorcycle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.