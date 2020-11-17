Man Killed After Being Struck By School Bus At Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a school bus at a busy Long Island intersection.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 16 just before 6:40 p.m. in Great Neck.

While attempting to cross Nirvana Avenue at Middle Neck Road, the victim, a 78-year-old male pedestrian, was struck was a Towne Bus Company school bus, Nassau County Police said.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, attempted to turn off of Middle Neck Road onto Nirvana Avenue when the accident occurred, said police.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead by a staff physician. No other injuries were reported.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time and the investigation into this accident continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

