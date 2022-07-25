Contact Us
Suffolk
Man Killed After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In East Patchogue

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Long Island.

It happened in East Patchogue when a man was killed crossing Route 112, north of Shaber Road, around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24.

He was hit by a northbound 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 37-year-old Patchogue man, police said.

The victim, identified as Patchogue resident Mely Josue Galeas-Roque, age 32, was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police added.

The driver was not injured.

The Dodge was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-855.

