Man Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Busy Long Island Intersection

A 42-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a busy Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 7 at 9:20 p.m. in Bethpage.

While attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike from the north side to the south side, in the vicinity of Stewart Avenue, the man was struck by a 2018 Jaguar traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:21 p.m., police said. The man's identity has not yet been replaced.

The 28-year-old operator of the Jaguar was not injured.

The Jaguar went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

