Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cases In Children Increased Dramatically In Second Half Of August, New Report Says
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 42-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a busy Long Island intersection overnight.
A 42-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a busy Long Island intersection overnight. Photo Credit: File

A 42-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a busy Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 7 at 9:20 p.m. in Bethpage.

While attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike from the north side to the south side, in the vicinity of Stewart Avenue, the man was struck by a 2018 Jaguar traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:21 p.m., police said. The man's identity has not yet been replaced.

The 28-year-old operator of the Jaguar was not injured.

The Jaguar went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.