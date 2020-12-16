Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Killed After Being Hit By LIRR Train

One man was killed after being hit by a train at the Carle Place Station.
A man was killed after being hit by a train on Long Island.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 115, when a Ronkonkoma-bound train fatally struck a male at the Long Island Railroad Carle Place station, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for the MTA.

Train service through the area resumed at 10:38 p.m. with residual delays on one of the tracks and was on-or-close to schedule by 12:15 a.m.

 The person has not been identified. MTA Police are investigating. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

